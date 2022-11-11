Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $54.39 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

