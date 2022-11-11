Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $29.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.1% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.52. The company had a trading volume of 90,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

