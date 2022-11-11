Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1.58 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,954,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,917,292,000 after acquiring an additional 496,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.83. 1,115,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,268,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

