Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $1.32 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

