Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $979,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $531.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $500.84 and its 200-day moving average is $478.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.92.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

