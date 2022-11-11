FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Shares Up 0.8%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.69. 393,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 598,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 500,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after buying an additional 31,430 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 209,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $4,620,000. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $3,377,000.

