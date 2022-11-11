First Washington CORP Sells 13,300 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

First Washington CORP decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises about 4.4% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,279,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.49. The stock had a trading volume of 102,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,947. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $87.36. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

