First Washington CORP Has $4.36 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Washington CORP boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.37.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,460,248. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average of $108.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

