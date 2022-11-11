First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Down 89.1% in October

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the October 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of FTXL stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,967. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 526.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.