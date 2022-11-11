First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Down 84.8% in October

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the October 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 10,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,311. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 244.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

