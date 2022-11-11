First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,600 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the October 15th total of 796,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,654,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,594,000 after acquiring an additional 547,834 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,464,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

LMBS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. 695,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,850. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

