First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $175.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.19 EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $157.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.63. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $161.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 178.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $281,663. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after buying an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.