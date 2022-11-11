First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Shares Down 0.8%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.50.

First Farmers Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80.

First Farmers Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.42.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

