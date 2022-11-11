Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) rose 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.72. Approximately 26,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 54,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Fire & Flower from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets cut Fire & Flower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Fire & Flower Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.47.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.