Financial Contrast: American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) & Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Agilysys and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys 5.59% 24.56% 11.54% American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A -848.96% -123.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Agilysys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $162.64 million 9.95 $6.48 million $0.32 201.76 American Virtual Cloud Technologies $20.05 million 1.11 -$161.39 million N/A N/A

This table compares Agilysys and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Agilysys has higher revenue and earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Agilysys and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agilysys presently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.42%. Given Agilysys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agilysys is more favorable than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Summary

Agilysys beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadium, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc., a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities. Its cloud-based, real-time communications platform enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners, and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications empowering the application programming interface economy. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. also has strategic partnerships with AT&T, IBM, and Etisalat to sell various solutions. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

