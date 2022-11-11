EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.2 %
NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.