EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after purchasing an additional 389,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 249,083 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,740,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 187,958 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 186,899 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

