Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $35.35 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00592140 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.19 or 0.30845291 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

