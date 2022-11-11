Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $21.47

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.96 billion and $650.49 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.47 or 0.00125276 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,140.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000500 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00360521 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00022969 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00756059 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.78 or 0.00593832 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001026 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00220380 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001344 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,846,277 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
