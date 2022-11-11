ERC20 Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.73 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $1.73 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,307.69 or 0.99986529 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009092 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00041285 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022428 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00241616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00812259 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.