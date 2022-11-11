EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Sells $289,454.55 in Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $142.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

