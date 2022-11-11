Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.96.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$3.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57. The company has a market cap of C$664.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray bought 10,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,200.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

