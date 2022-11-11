Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Price Target Raised to €18.50

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from €18.00 ($18.00) to €18.50 ($18.50) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENGIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Engie from €19.50 ($19.50) to €24.50 ($24.50) in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Engie from €18.30 ($18.30) to €18.20 ($18.20) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Engie from €15.00 ($15.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Stock Performance

Shares of ENGIY stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.20. 221,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,774. Engie has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $16.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.