Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ERF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.46.
Enerplus Stock Up 0.9 %
ERF stock opened at C$23.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.11. Enerplus has a one year low of C$11.11 and a one year high of C$25.72.
Insider Activity at Enerplus
In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,945,372.16.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
