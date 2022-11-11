Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $23.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Fearnley Fonds lowered Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of ERII stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.