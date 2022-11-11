Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.51-$7.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.63. The stock had a trading volume of 132,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,672. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

