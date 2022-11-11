Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Draganfly Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DPRO opened at $0.59 on Monday. Draganfly has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 393.19%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Draganfly will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Draganfly in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Draganfly in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Draganfly in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

