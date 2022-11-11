Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$17.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

TSE DII.B opened at C$4.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.37. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$4.39 and a 1 year high of C$28.43. The company has a market cap of C$148.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

