DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DASH. Barclays decreased their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.30.

DoorDash Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of DASH opened at $59.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,187,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,894.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,662,673. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 199.4% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,896,000 after buying an additional 2,585,400 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 80.0% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,819,000 after buying an additional 2,347,602 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 146.9% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,190,000 after buying an additional 2,338,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after buying an additional 1,805,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

