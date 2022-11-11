Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $713,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 6.0 %

LLY stock traded down $22.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.64. The company had a trading volume of 108,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $329.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

