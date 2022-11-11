Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Shares of DSEY opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Diversey has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Diversey by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Diversey by 19,023.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,574 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Diversey by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,584 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diversey by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,398 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

