Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.97.
Diversey Trading Up 9.2 %
Shares of DSEY opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Diversey has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Diversey
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diversey (DSEY)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.