Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Benchmark

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DIOD. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $113.98.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,459.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 157.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.3% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 68,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

