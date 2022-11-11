Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($7.70) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.75) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €8.55 ($8.55) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($8.50) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LHA opened at €7.23 ($7.23) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.35. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.24) and a twelve month high of €7.92 ($7.92). The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion and a PE ratio of -3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

