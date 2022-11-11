Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $48.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WERN. Bank of America cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 5.9 %

WERN stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

About Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.