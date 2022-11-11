Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $48.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WERN. Bank of America cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.14.
Werner Enterprises Stock Up 5.9 %
WERN stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02.
About Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.
