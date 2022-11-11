Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €45.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($51.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($74.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($50.90) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Deutsche Post stock opened at €38.23 ($38.23) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.47. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($30.52) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($41.32).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

