Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $572,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.73. 86,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.71. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

