DAO Maker Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.14 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00006351 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $137.37 million and $3.14 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00574977 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.21 or 0.29949642 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000316 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

