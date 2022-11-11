Daido Life Insurance Co. Sells 175,581 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Daido Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,583,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,581 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 26.4% of Daido Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Daido Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $329,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,469,000 after purchasing an additional 106,226 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $135,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.61. 71,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,883. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.73 and its 200 day moving average is $216.67.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

