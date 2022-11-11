DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIMGet Rating) – DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Primoris Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.51 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRIM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Primoris Services Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.