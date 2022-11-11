DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Primoris Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Primoris Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.51 million.

Primoris Services Trading Up 3.9 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRIM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.