Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CW opened at $173.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.28. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $123.84 and a 1-year high of $179.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

