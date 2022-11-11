Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 696 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $12,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,717,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,882,360.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,116 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $243,359.84.

On Monday, October 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $270,467.12.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $1,670.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 659 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $11,222.77.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $177,200.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $341,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $174,000.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LEGH opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.67. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 26.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 18.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 40.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 95,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 19.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEGH. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

