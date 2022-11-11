Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stake Lessened by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 151.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $1,303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $1,303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,536. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92.

Several analysts recently commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

