Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Takes $384,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 738,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872,325. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

