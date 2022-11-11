Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 768 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 5.6 %

IEFA stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. 21,692,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39.

