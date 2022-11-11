Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $252.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,926. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $291.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.94.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.