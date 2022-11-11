Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $206,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after acquiring an additional 414,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $100.99. 331,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $120.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

