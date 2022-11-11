Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.5% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $5.98 on Friday, hitting $341.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.14 and a 200-day moving average of $343.63. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

