Comparing Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) & Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) and Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oconee Federal Financial and Ponce Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Ponce Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ponce Financial Group has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 20.09%. Given Ponce Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ponce Financial Group is more favorable than Oconee Federal Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ponce Financial Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Ponce Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Ponce Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Ponce Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial 22.72% 4.96% 0.76% Ponce Financial Group -5.72% 3.21% 0.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Ponce Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial $18.05 million 7.57 $4.10 million $0.72 33.82 Ponce Financial Group $101.74 million 2.35 $25.42 million ($0.03) -322.56

Ponce Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial. Ponce Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oconee Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial beats Ponce Financial Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family and multi-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as installment loans for various consumer purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other legitimate personal purposes. It operates through its executive office and eight branch offices located in Oconee and Pickens counties, South Carolina; and Stephens and Rabun counties, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family investor-owned and owner-occupied residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential property, construction and land, commercial and industrial, business, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program. In addition, it invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. It operates 4 banking offices in Bronx, 2 banking offices in Manhattan, 3 banking offices in Queens, and 3 banking offices in Brooklyn, New York; 1 banking office in Union City, New Jersey; and 2 mortgage loan offices in Queens, 1 mortgage loan office in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 mortgage loan office in Englewood Cliffs and 1 mortgage loan office in Bergenfield, New Jersey. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York.

