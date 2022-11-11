Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.14. 5,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 8,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.
Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (SEMI)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.