Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLEGF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coles Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coles Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Coles Group Stock Performance

Shares of CLEGF opened at $9.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. Coles Group has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

