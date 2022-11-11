CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.39.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
CNH Industrial Stock Up 3.1 %
CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78.
Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.